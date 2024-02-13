iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Lowered by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $50,167,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.01. 55,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,402. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

