iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
