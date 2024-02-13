iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

