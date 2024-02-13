iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Position Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.08% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,867.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 818,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 205,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 385,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

EWM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 142,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,876. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.