iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Increased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,821 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $196,750,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

