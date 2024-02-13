iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,944,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,125,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

