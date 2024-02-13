iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Acquired by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 101.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

Shares of FM stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 109,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,523. The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

FM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

