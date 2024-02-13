iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMV. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $800,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESMV traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,662. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

