iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

Feb 13th, 2024

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 164,825 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DMXF stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $576.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

