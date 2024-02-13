iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 188.1% in January

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $113.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

