iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

