iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

