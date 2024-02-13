iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 633,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 705,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 544,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IGSB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 1,959,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,670. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1515 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.