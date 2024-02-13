iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

