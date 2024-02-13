IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.60. 154,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,975. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.00. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

