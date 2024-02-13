IOTA Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. IOTA has a market cap of $814.76 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

