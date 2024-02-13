Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,996 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,370% compared to the typical daily volume of 408 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $752,780,000 after buying an additional 262,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,274,000 after purchasing an additional 265,583 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

ST traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,577. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -672.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.