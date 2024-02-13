Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,996 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,370% compared to the typical daily volume of 408 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $752,780,000 after buying an additional 262,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,274,000 after purchasing an additional 265,583 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ST traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,577. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -672.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

