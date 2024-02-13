Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

ICMB opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of -178.50 and a beta of 1.69. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 601.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

