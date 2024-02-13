Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 14,062.5% in January

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 14,062.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1308 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

