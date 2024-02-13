Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 29th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %

VGM stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16,176.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 194,762 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

