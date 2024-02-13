Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

