Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 34,223 shares.The stock last traded at $42.88 and had previously closed at $43.95.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQAL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

