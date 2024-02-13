Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $231,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.04. 19,889,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,765,430. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $439.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.76.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

