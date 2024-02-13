Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Up 43.0% in January

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,064 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,430,269 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,252.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 134,297 shares of company stock worth $1,330,841.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:VPV opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

