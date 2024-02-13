Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 29th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.