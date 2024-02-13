Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VCV opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

