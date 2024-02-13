Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 135,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PPA stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

