Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 29th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0349 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

