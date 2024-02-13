Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 29th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.5 %

VKI stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.