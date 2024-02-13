Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of INUV opened at $0.41 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inuvo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

