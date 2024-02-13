Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of INUV opened at $0.41 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.32.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
