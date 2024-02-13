International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63.

International Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

International Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

International Bancshares stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,675,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12,079.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 260,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

