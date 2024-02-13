Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.94 and last traded at $100.06. 409,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,457,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,756,614. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.