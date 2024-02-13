Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.11. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 87,799 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 228,528 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.