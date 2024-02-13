Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,935,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,410,098. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.