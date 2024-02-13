Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Insperity Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NSP opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,440. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

