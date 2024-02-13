Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
IRT stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
