Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.43.

NASDAQ PI opened at $108.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 35,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,826,951.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,118,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,880,711.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.61 per share, with a total value of $2,826,951.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,118,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,880,711.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

