Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a positive rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Get Impinj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PI

Impinj Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 35,510 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.61 per share, with a total value of $2,826,951.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,118,587 shares in the company, valued at $327,880,711.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,826,951.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,118,587 shares in the company, valued at $327,880,711.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $473,718. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $217,290,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.