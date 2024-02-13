Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.90 Per Share

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

IEM stock opened at GBX 388.75 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 375.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,617.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 331.13 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 452 ($5.71).

Insider Activity

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £6,534 ($8,252.08). Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

