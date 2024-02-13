IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAC. UBS Group lowered their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.31. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IAC by 161.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

