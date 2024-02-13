Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.43. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1,634,891 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HPP
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.