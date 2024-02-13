Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.43. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1,634,891 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $979.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.