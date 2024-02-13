Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.