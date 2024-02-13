Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,238,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,087,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 128,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

