Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 10.5%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.77. 2,628,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,683,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
