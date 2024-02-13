Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,178 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

