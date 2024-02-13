Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after acquiring an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.
Concentrix Price Performance
CNXC opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
