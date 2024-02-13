Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,128 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 490.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. StockNews.com lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.