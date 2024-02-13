Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,128 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 490.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
