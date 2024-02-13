Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

