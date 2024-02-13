Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $255.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

