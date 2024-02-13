Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 66,430 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,430 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

