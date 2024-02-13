Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Omnicell by 561.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 180.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

